Veil Reaches Market Cap of $759,170.87 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Veil has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a market capitalization of $759,170.87 and approximately $83,351.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.01484709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00223994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 89,018,210 coins and its circulating supply is 80,177,281 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.