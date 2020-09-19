Verge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $70.93 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00440951 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,359,717,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Huobi, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Bitbns, Graviex, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

