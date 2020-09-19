Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,912.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 123,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 190.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

