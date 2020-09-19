Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,912.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

