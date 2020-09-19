VeriME (VME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.04676097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034841 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

