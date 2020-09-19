Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $317.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.70 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 1,096,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.