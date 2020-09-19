Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00024817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01464069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, HitBTC, Mercatox and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

