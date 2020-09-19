Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 1,160,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,186. The company has a market cap of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $33,516. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $118,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

