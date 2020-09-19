Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Update

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 796,900 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

VRTV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 211,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,914. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

