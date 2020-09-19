Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.66 Billion

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report sales of $31.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.10 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $32.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $127.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 billion to $129.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. 21,621,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,308,582. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

