Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VZ. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.27.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

