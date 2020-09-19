Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 1,200,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $479.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 224.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.