Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, QBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $298,817.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,065.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.03472527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.02105645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00438432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00526470 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,589,497 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Coinroom, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Upbit, Bleutrade and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

