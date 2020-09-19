Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERU. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Veru alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Leap Investments LP increased its holdings in Veru by 38.5% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock remained flat at $$2.88 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,004. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.