VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,612. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.