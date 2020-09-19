VIBE Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $4.29 million and $314,948.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.04786833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034723 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

