Viberate (VIB) One Day Volume Hits $406,285.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Viberate has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $406,285.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.04543734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

VIB is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,469,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

Viberate Token Trading

Viberate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.