Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VCTR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $206,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.