Vid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Vid has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001647 BTC on exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $5.72 million and $1.06 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00246150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01464340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00218076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,356,423 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

