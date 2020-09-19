Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and Cemtrex (OTCMKTS:CETX) Head to Head Survey

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Video Display and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video Display -7.66% -25.20% -9.68% Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

0.9% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Video Display shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video Display and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video Display $10.60 million 1.21 -$1.21 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.44 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

Video Display has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cemtrex.

Risk and Volatility

Video Display has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Video Display and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Video Display beats Cemtrex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products. It offers a range of digital projector display units for use in training and simulation, military, medical, and industrial applications. The company also provides advanced TEMPEST technology security products; keyboard products; and various contract services, including the design and testing solutions for defense and niche commercial uses. In addition, it manufactures and distributes cathode ray tubes (CRTs) using new and recycled CRT glass bulbs primarily in the replacement market for use in data display screens, such as computer terminal monitors, medical monitoring equipment, and various other data display applications, as well as in television sets; distributes new CRTs and other electronic tubes purchased from original equipment manufacturers; and offers high-end visual display products for use in video walls and command and control centers. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and their service organizations. Video Display Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

