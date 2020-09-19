VideoCoin Market Cap Reaches $10.28 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $87,260.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001165 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

