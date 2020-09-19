Vidulum Hits Market Cap of $134,974.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $134,974.00 and $14,357.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003040 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.