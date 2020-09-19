VIDY Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $697,009.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. During the last week, VIDY has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.67 or 0.04676675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034773 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

