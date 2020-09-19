Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNHAF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vifor Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $145.77 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $193.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

