VIG (VIG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,288.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. VIG has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $13,288.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,133.02 or 1.00250259 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00659994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01384458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00116530 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,698,958 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

