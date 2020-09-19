Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of Vireo Health International stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Vireo Health International has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

