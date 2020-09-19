Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report sales of $315.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.38 million. Virtusa reported sales of $328.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

VRTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 1,191,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

