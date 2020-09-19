Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.61. 8,986,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,473,535. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $393.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

