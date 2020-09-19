VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.