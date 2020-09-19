Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.50 ($190.00).

Volkswagen stock opened at €141.98 ($167.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €139.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

