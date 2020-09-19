VoteCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,883.67 and $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00530978 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00075091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 107,218,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

