VouchForMe Hits Market Capitalization of $266,324.20 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Coinbe. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $266,324.20 and approximately $22,605.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00090972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.01475705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

