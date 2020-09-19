WABnetwork (WAB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 156.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $100,874.18 and approximately $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01464069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000710 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,994,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, IDAX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

