Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,820.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,800. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.