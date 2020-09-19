Waltonchain Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Coinnest, DragonEX and Huobi. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and $483.31 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.03477245 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cobinhood, Coinnest, OKEx, LATOKEN, Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, COSS and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

