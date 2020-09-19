Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.09 million and $1.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002878 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007136 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.