Warburg Research Reiterates “€49.50” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Warburg Research set a €49.50 ($58.24) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.46 ($49.96).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €44.45 ($52.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.19. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.