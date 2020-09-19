Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:WMG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 1,207,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.94 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

