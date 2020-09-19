Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce sales of $359.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $368.13 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $394.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,921. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

