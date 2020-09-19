Waves Reaches Market Capitalization of $262.50 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00022985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gate.io, Bittrex and COSS. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $262.50 million and $42.96 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023960 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010632 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,048,066 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Bitbns, Bittrex, Kuna, COSS, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, HitBTC, Indodax, Tidex, Coinrail, OKEx, Exrates, Cryptohub, Upbit, Coinbe, Gate.io, Exmo, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.