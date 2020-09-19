WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $51.98 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Kucoin. WAX has a total market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $363,695.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00246251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00092783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01463268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00218357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,704,678,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,162,740 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Radar Relay, Bibox, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, C2CX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

