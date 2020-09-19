WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Argus

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target upped by Argus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.25.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

