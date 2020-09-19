Wedbush Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $110.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE:TPX opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

