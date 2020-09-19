Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $80.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after buying an additional 1,098,470 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after buying an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ball by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 119,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

