Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Bay National (NYSE:BAYN) Critical Analysis

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company 6.26% 4.33% 0.37%

Bay National has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bay National and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 3 16 7 0 2.15

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $33.61, suggesting a potential upside of 33.76%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bay National and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.00 $19.55 billion $4.38 5.74

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Bay National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

