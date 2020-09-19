Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.31.

ICE stock opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

