Wells Fargo & Company Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

