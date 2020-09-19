Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to “Hold”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Whiting Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Whiting Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

