WeOwn (CHX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, WeOwn has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $444,350.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 226.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043432 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.04509561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034977 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling WeOwn

WeOwn can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

