Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.52. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,321. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

